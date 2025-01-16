The November 2024 Burgundy-Report – the Côte d’Or part 2

The November 2024 issue of Burgundy-Report

The 2023 Burgundy Vintage:

Part 2 of 3 in the Côte d’Or

Right: Vosne-Romanée – 12-Sept 2023

This report comprises 42 reports of visits from November 2024 plus a link to my summary of the Côte d’Or vintage from the October report.

As usual, from each producer a few words on their vintage campaigns (2023 & 2024) and, as always, those extra-special wines that are worth a special search are highlighted for you. I’ve another 80 visits underway that will populate the November and December reports – online before I head to Chablis in 3 weeks time – I hope 🙂

Part 3 of the Côte d’Or reports will have about another 35 domaines…

Like this: Like Loading...