A new report – 2022 Part 3 – Reds from mainly the Côte de Beaune producers!

Part 3 – 2022 Reds (part 1) HERE !!
This issue with my vintage summary – 2022 whites and reds together
This is the third of my series focusing on the 2022 vintage and it contains 30 mainly red wine domaines from the Côte de Beaune and a few from the Chalonnaise.
That’s 96(!) domaines published since the harvest not forgetting another 20 domaines 2022s tasted before the harvest. Another 60-or-so domaines from the Côte de Nuits will be published in 7-10 days. So that’s 170 domaines’ 2022s tasted before I start the tour of 100 domaines in Chablis next week 🙂