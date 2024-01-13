I know that I’ve had flu and had to postpone all my Christmas wines – but this wasn’t a Christmas wine, it was a harvest lunch wine – but I caught covid 🙂
I’m starting to sound like a very sickly type – but it was my first covid – that I’m aware of(!) – and my flu was despite my annual flu-jab. I haven’t had flu for at least 20 years, but this year…
Still, my hill repeats whilst jogging were quite quick this afternoon – so things are coming back to normal!
2001 Frederic Esmonin, Chambertin
Bought en-primeur with a number of other wines from this producer.
Hmm – the first aromatic impression is of quite resinous oak – it recalls the Thomas-Moillard RSV of a week ago. Slowly the oak is lost and there are some faintly perfumed florals – but this wine still isn’t going to win many prizes! In the mouth, the wine has good scale but the flavours are a little gentle and loose-knit – very red fruit and the width of deep notes impresses – but the good parts are still below my expectations for the label – oh, and the time I invested cellaring it. The 2001 Bèze, Mazis and Ruchottes from F.Esmonin were all better wines than this Chambertin – but in those days the price for this was a snip – £36 in bond – though, of course, the better wines were even cheaper! Part of the fun is owning a wine since it was released and waiting for the right time to open it. This is not a bad wine – I drank every drop, finishing it on Saturday – and it held up well – but it lacks that extra ‘sparkle’ that I expect from Chambertin.
Rebuy – No
There is one response to “A little Friday Chambertin…”
Thanks for the note Bill. Particularly caught my attention as I have an untouched 6 pack of this wine (same vintage) along with the Beze & Mazis. I had been thinking about giving one of them a ‘go’ but based on your experience I’ll leave a few more years yet. Welcome your thoughts on when you might try another (assuming you have more). Merci.
Hi Mark,
I’d be going the other way, I think – this was certainly a more gentle wine than the first bottle I opened – maybe 7-8 years ago – so perhaps it’s now on the down, or maybe it was just this cork. I have no more of this – maybe another of the 2001s might be discovered in the cellar one day, but I think I’ve mainly 1999s now…
Cheers