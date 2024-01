Part 2 – the last day of the year! HERE !!

This is the second of my series focusing on the 2022 vintage and it contains 29 mainly white wine domaines from the Mâconnais – with a few gamays included for good measure. In 7 or 8 days will come the first (of two) red issues and this will include my vintage summary.

66 Domaines published, another 90-or-so are on their way 🙂

Wishing you all the best for your year-end celebrations !!

Like this: Like Loading...