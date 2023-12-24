A new report – 2022 whites !

Online before my Christmas lunch! HERE !!

It’s the first of my series focusing on the 2022 vintage and it contains 34 mainly white wine domaines from the Côte d’Or. I’ll follow that – before the end of 2023 with the whites of the Mâconnais – another 30-or-so domaines – and in this ‘October’ report I’ll also include an overview of the vintage.

The reds will follow, starting with the Côte de Beaune and following on with the Côte de Nuits – hopefully, all online by the 15th of January – because that’s when I’ll be starting my tour of Chablis 2022!

Wishing you all the best for your year-end celebrations !!

Like this: Like Loading...