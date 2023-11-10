There’s a new Burgundy Report…

10.11.2023billn

Nascent Pommard 1er CruOnline now.

Yes, I’m catching up on my backlog of reports – something that’s really needed with about 75 visits now needing my attention – and then your reading 🙂

My focus on this one was still the 2021 vintage – but nearly half of the domaines wanted to show 2022s – as they had no more 2021s.

Shit happens when there’s been frost!

Enjoy!

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

There is one response to “There’s a new Burgundy Report…”

  1. Dan Perrelli10th November 2023 at 3:58 pmPermalinkReply

    Come on! Don’t tease. 2022 is really good and plentiful! Stupid expensive but something will be in sight when one window shops.

