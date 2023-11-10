Yes, I’m catching up on my backlog of reports – something that’s really needed with about 75 visits now needing my attention – and then your reading 🙂
My focus on this one was still the 2021 vintage – but nearly half of the domaines wanted to show 2022s – as they had no more 2021s.
Shit happens when there’s been frost!
Enjoy!
There is one response to “There’s a new Burgundy Report…”
Come on! Don’t tease. 2022 is really good and plentiful! Stupid expensive but something will be in sight when one window shops.