ICYMI: The quercetin culprit – red-wine headaches ‘explained’

20.11.2023billn

So that’s what it’s called – I had always assumed that it was just the physical side-effect of opening that 5th bottle…

BBC – Here

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

There is one response to “ICYMI: The quercetin culprit – red-wine headaches ‘explained’”

  1. Michael Apstein20th November 2023 at 7:01 pmPermalinkReply

    Then why do only certain people get headaches? If quecertin inhibits Aldehyde dehydrogenase then everyone should get sick.

    • billn20th November 2023 at 7:58 pmPermalinkReply

      I see your thinking, however, sensitivities – on and for just about everything – vary wildly from person to person, so the question would (should?) then be ‘is the inhibition of aldehyde dehydrogenase, in the presence of quercetin, consistent for all subjects (people)‘…

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest reports:

Translate »

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;