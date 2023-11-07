a small bottle download…

Wine, that in some cases, I drunk over three weeks ago – so maybe just a few words about each.

2020 Gautherin, Chablis 1er Homme Mort

Hmm, I don’t know what to say – really delicious wine – but since a short bout of covid in September, I’m unsure if I can still spot pyrazines. This certainly had them before!

Rebuy – Maybe

22 Mystery Corton

From a Côte de Nuits producer and it’s not yet bottled – but it’s a beauty – I suppose you’ll have to wait for the reports 😉

Rebuy – Yes

2020 François de Nicolay, Beaujolais Villages

Wow – mega purple! The nose suggests a little volatility – but this is a really delicious drink. Large scale and just soooo good!

Rebuy – Yes

2014 Sylvain Dussort, Meursault Le Limozin

DIAM – so perfect wine. Just a faint suggestion of development and showing a hint more generosity than many from 2014. Complex, spiced – great villages!

Rebuy – Yes

2020 Fleurot-Larose, Chassagne-Montrachet 1er Clos de la Roquemore (Blanc)

If I remember correctly this is a monopole within Morgeot – and a very rare one at that!

A nose that needs a little aeration due to some muscaté impression but it becomes clean and powerful. Concentrated, just modestly generous but then a grand finish, complex, wide – really a great finish

Rebuy – Yes

Gilles & Romaine Collet, Cremant de Bourgogne

An old faithful – just delicious!

Rebuy – Yes

2020 Jean Jacquin, Chablis 1er Montée de Tonnerre

Hmm – very tasty – but last time I tasted this there were some pyrazines (see my first note!)

Rebuy – Maybe

2017 Clotilde Davenne, Saint Bris Vieilles-Vignes

Silky, delicious, super wine – as always from here !!

Rebuy – Yes

2019 René Dufaitre, Brouilly Boldness

A magnum. Mainly drunk over 1 evening with friends (after the Collet crémant) – perfumed but with sweetness and richness but retaining a deliciously airy character. The last third of this on day two was already over the hill – so the moral of the story is….

Rebuy – Yes

2018 Clotilde Davenne, Chablis

I’m a little surprised by this – such a high volume vintage but here is rich delicious flavour – a wine that is drunk far too fast. Yum!

Rebuy – Yes

2005 Daniel Rion, Vosne-Romanée 1er Beaux-Monts

A wine that has only just been subsumed into the domaine of Michèle & Patrice Rion

A shy nose at the start but one that opens with clean, far from mature, aromas. This sits beautifully in the mouth – if anything, still a young pup. The finish impresses but on this performance it is a wine that I will wait for.

Rebuy – Maybe

2020 Alexandre Parigot, Meursault Le Limozin

Hmm – that’s got a nice, proper, faintly spiced aromatic. In the mouth this is rather powerful – almost a little burly – a bit 2020 you could say. But there is mouth-watering balance to this power and a very tasty finish.

Rebuy – Maybe

2005 Dubreuil-Fontaine, Corton-Perrières

This was an impenetrable brute on release – but now things are falling into place. An open, complex nose. Layers of flavour – complex flavour – and a super finish. 2005 Corton – that’s ready? Try this one !!

Rebuy – Yes

1973 Maison Thomas-Bassot, Beaune 1er ‘Theurons’

Friends in town. I had very low expectations – but bottles like these are such fun with friends – however they end up! Most of my early work involved extracting the cork in once piece – in the end it was 2 pieces – but all good! The first sniff seemed impressively positive! What a beauty! Complex, leafy, no bret, tons of red fruit interest and then there was the bpalate; silky, wide, generous. Oh we are being treated tonight. Bravo – a great old bottle!

Rebuy – No chance

2021 Bruno Lorenzon, Mercurey Clos Alfred

A wine of easy aromatics and tasty flavour – that’s about all that I can remember – sorry to say!

Rebuy – Maybe

2009 Ramonet, Chassagne-Montract 1er Clos de la Boudriotte (Red)

This gave a super impression on release though the oak was too overt. 5 years later, the remaining oak was really quite bitter – not nice. Today it has finally turned the corner – the nose is both complex and inviting and the flavours likewise – a suggestion of the oak remains but nothing to deter this drinker. Completely delicious though it’s taken the best part of 15 years. I’m still not a big fan of this vintage but things are beginning to stir in these bottles !!

Rebuy – Yes

2021 Pierre Vincent Girardin, Bourgogne Côte d’Or Eclat de Calcaire

On the winelist in a Meursault restaurant – so why not?

Ooh! Now that’s a great, clean-cut nose – chiselled and chalky – so far, it’s living up to its name! IN the mouth too – direct, minerla and so fine-boned. I don’t care that the label ‘only’ says Bourgogne – this is a great Bourgogne – bravo!

Rebuy – Yes

2021 de Villaine, Bourgogne Rosé de Pinot Noir

Barbie-pink wax sealed. A wine that’s exclusively sold in the French market – I believe.

The aromas are clean-cut and perfumed – that’s a lovely invitation to drink. Juicy and tasty – 4 of us finished this far too quickly – vin dangereuse – ie you may drink it too fast because it’s so delicious!

