2023 Volume!

11.11.2023billn

2023 Corton-Charlemagne
2023 Corton-Charlemagne

In Burgundy, 2023 production equalled the record reached in 2018, notably for white wine, while output was expected at a good level in Beaujolais despite some hail storms, it said.
Source: Reuters

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

There is one response to “2023 Volume!”

  1. Mike de Lange11th November 2023 at 4:11 pmPermalinkReply

    Hi Bill,

    Thanks for relaying the good news, the Côte de Beaune was due a break one feels… I am getting mixed messages from the Côte de Nuits so far, from “generous” to “average” and somewhere in between. What are your impressions?
    As far as the market is concerned, I am seeing widespread refusal to put up with the recent price hikes, other than for the DRCs, Leroys and Roumiers of this world. Anything over €15 retail is a problem and has been for the past six months. Importers are crying in their… beers, since that is still affordable at least. We live in interesting times indeed!

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest reports:

Translate »

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;