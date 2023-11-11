2023 Corton-Charlemagne
“In Burgundy, 2023 production equalled the record reached in 2018, notably for white wine, while output was expected at a good level in Beaujolais despite some hail storms, it said.”
Source: Reuters
There is one response to “2023 Volume!”
Hi Bill,
Thanks for relaying the good news, the Côte de Beaune was due a break one feels… I am getting mixed messages from the Côte de Nuits so far, from “generous” to “average” and somewhere in between. What are your impressions?
As far as the market is concerned, I am seeing widespread refusal to put up with the recent price hikes, other than for the DRCs, Leroys and Roumiers of this world. Anything over €15 retail is a problem and has been for the past six months. Importers are crying in their… beers, since that is still affordable at least. We live in interesting times indeed!