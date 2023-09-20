ICYMI

20.9.2023billn
  • A little Clos des Lambrays info
  • Tastevinage – the ‘LAUREATS’ of the 112th Tastevinage Blind tasting are in – here!
  • Each year, on the 4th weekend of October, Auxey-Duresses and its neighbour Melin open their cellars to the public – with a free shuttle bus between the two villages:
    Tasting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., October 21 and 22. You buy a glass for €5 allowing you to taste in all the cellars marked with the “Coup d’Œil, Coup de Cœur” logo. There will be food (and other) stalls and a cooperage demonstration by the Billon cooperage
  • Not a rosé! If you can’t afford the wine of Comte Liger-Belair – what about its rose?

