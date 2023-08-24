A little light reading… ICYMI

It’s a while since I posted an ICYMI – years! – but the desert of interesting new articles has recently been punctuated by a few that are of interest – in no small way aided and made more entertaining by the comments of such arch provocateurs as Guffens and Essa – look out for that sly fox’s (Patrick Essa) comments in one of Benjamin Lewin’s articles!
- Is Aligoté the Future of White Burgundy? – Benjamin Lewis
- Burgundy Diary 2023: Vintage Extremes – Benjamin Lewis
- Burgundy Looks to its Old Age – Vicki Denig
- Burgundy will drop and it will fall on the Mâconnais – Patrick Schmitt
Enjoy 🙂