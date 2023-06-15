The blind pinot challenge!



The levelling, or should that be the humbling, of blind tasting. Actually, no shame here, I simply (erroneously) assumed that all the wines were Burgundian!

Yesterday evening’s guilty parties!

I was just told they were 2021s, maybe with a 2020 and from village to GC level. My instant blind reactions:

1 bland nose, austere palate

2 nose only a bit better but with super middle and finishing flavour

3 similar to previous but with more intensity to the fine finish

4 paler, slightly bland perhaps as its oak is a bit more visible

5 aha – here’s the GC – the first with a quality and clarity to the nose and more depth of flavour with a superior finish

6 darker still – pungent but pyrazine green nose. In the mouth powerful, clearly the 2020 but too green for me – no!

You could say that I was surprised when the bottles were revealed as there were some wines not living up to their reputations. But mainly I was surprised because all – apart from the last – could have been 2021 burgundies!

