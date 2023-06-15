The levelling, or should that be the humbling, of blind tasting. Actually, no shame here, I simply (erroneously) assumed that all the wines were Burgundian!
I was just told they were 2021s, maybe with a 2020 and from village to GC level. My instant blind reactions:
1 bland nose, austere palate
2 nose only a bit better but with super middle and finishing flavour
3 similar to previous but with more intensity to the fine finish
4 paler, slightly bland perhaps as its oak is a bit more visible
5 aha – here’s the GC – the first with a quality and clarity to the nose and more depth of flavour with a superior finish
6 darker still – pungent but pyrazine green nose. In the mouth powerful, clearly the 2020 but too green for me – no!
You could say that I was surprised when the bottles were revealed as there were some wines not living up to their reputations. But mainly I was surprised because all – apart from the last – could have been 2021 burgundies!
There is one response to “The blind pinot challenge!”
One of my Caltech colleagues did an experimental study – put the same wine in two tasting glasses. The blind tasters were told that one had a much lower price than the other. Most untrained wine tasters chose the higher priced glass as a better wine. And even some expert tasters did so.
Wine is such a complex drink (unlike say sake – which has complexity – but not at the same crazy level) that for most drinkers, price is often a proxy for quality. And along with price the region – especially fabled wine making regions like Burgundy, Bordeaux, Piedmont, Napa, etc.
Here is the link to that study: https://www.caltech.edu/about/news/wine-study-shows-price-influences-perception-1374