The Côte de Nuits in the sunshine

28.4.2023billn

Also some pics from last week – before a little rain came this week!

Gevrey Combe aux Moines
Gevrey Combe aux Moines
Gevrey Combe aux Moines
Gevrey Champeaux
Bruno’s Gevrey Clos St.Jacques
Gevrey Clos St.Jacques
Bruno’s Clos de Bèze
New planting – Charmes ou Mazoyères
Vosne-Romanée

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

There are 2 responses to “The Côte de Nuits in the sunshine”

  1. MdMdlV28th April 2023 at 11:06 amPermalinkReply

    Nice pics, thanks Bill. Have never been near Combe Aux Moines – must visit. Do we know who’s the new planting is in Charmes/Mazoyeres ?

    • billn28th April 2023 at 11:11 amPermalinkReply

      Yes the Combe next to Goulots and Champeaux – a very cool place to walk!
      Not yet on the Charmes – it’s that old ‘parking space’ across the road from Latricières..

  2. MdMdlV29th April 2023 at 6:47 amPermalinkReply

    Interesting on the new plantings. I do, of course, know that old ‘parking space’ very well. My first thought when I saw your photo was that the new planting looked like it must be close to Arlaud’s old vines. Can’t imagine Arlaud will have replanted but will ask Cyprien & if he knows who’s plot it is.

