The Côte de Nuits in the sunshine28.4.2023billnAlso some pics from last week – before a little rain came this week! Gevrey Combe aux Moines Gevrey Combe aux Moines Gevrey Combe aux Moines Gevrey Champeaux Bruno's Gevrey Clos St.Jacques Gevrey Clos St.Jacques Bruno's Clos de Bèze New planting – Charmes ou Mazoyères Vosne-Romanée

There are 2 responses to "The Côte de Nuits in the sunshine"

MdMdlV28th April 2023 at 11:06 am
Nice pics, thanks Bill. Have never been near Combe Aux Moines – must visit. Do we know who's the new planting is in Charmes/Mazoyeres ?

billn28th April 2023 at 11:11 am
Yes the Combe next to Goulots and Champeaux – a very cool place to walk! Not yet on the Charmes – it's that old 'parking space' across the road from Latricières..

MdMdlV29th April 2023 at 6:47 am
Interesting on the new plantings. I do, of course, know that old 'parking space' very well. My first thought when I saw your photo was that the new planting looked like it must be close to Arlaud's old vines. Can't imagine Arlaud will have replanted but will ask Cyprien & if he knows who's plot it is.
