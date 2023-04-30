March 2023 Report – now online

30.4.2023

Côte du Py - March 2023The March 2023 Report is now online – 33 domaines including 4 new ones to me.

The domaines are spread over Chablis and Beaujolais plus March marked the return to the Côte d’Or with a trio of domaines that shouldn’t be missed. The coming months will be a mélange of regions, domaines, appellations and climate – but with a little more focus on the C^te d’Or

These reports are still covering the wines of 2021 but a couple of Beaujolais domaines were sold out – so we looked at their 2022s – that’s already 308 published domaine visits since the end of the 2023 harvest – and nobody covers Chablis and Beaujolais in such depth as you will find here…

Enjoy here

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

