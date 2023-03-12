offer of the day – comte georges de vogüé 2021

Or, at least in part 2021 – there are only 2 wines offered – and whilst the price of the Musigny may have softened, the villages has always been an expensive thing – I last bought the 2012 and that was €100 a bottle. These wines were offered by my usual Swiss merchant.

The first price is for 2021, the subsequent prices in brackets are of the formula (2019, 2018, 2017) and — means ‘not offered.’ I’ve not seen any prices for 2020.

DOMAINE COMTE GEORGES DE VOGÜÉ 2021

2021 Chambolle-Musigny 75cl 225.00 (—, —, 149.00) *Swiss francs

2021 Bonnes-Mares 75cl — (625.00, —, 489.00

2021 Bonnes-Mares 150cl — (—, —, 998.00)

2021 Musigny Vieilles Vignes 75cl 898.00 (998.00, 898.00, 699.00)

2021 Musigny Vieilles Vignes 150cl — (—, —, 1,418.00)

*7.7% Swiss purchase tax to be added, but these are delivered prices.

Like this: Like Loading...