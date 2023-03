Online today!

My summary of the 2021 Beaujolais vintage – a complex one with multiple personalities – great wines to downright ugly ones!

85 domaines – with lots of new names too.

Their vintage experiences and their wines described – as always the great wines – at any level – properly highlighted for interested buyers. Enjoy.

Here.

At least now you know why it’s been quiet here in the last few days – furious typing 😉

Like this: Like Loading...