a weekend wine…

Friday is the weekend – right?

2010 François Mikulski, Volnay 1er Santenots du Milieu

Wow – the 2010s just keep giving! Apart from the occasional over-oaked wine they are just so consistently good.

There are few high or floral tones here but that’s compensated by aromas that are round, deep and attractive – ripe red fruit but from a different context versus 18, 19, 20 – and the like. There’s volume but still fluidity to this wine – which reminds me of the 2019s – but like the nose, it’s a different style of ripeness here – though still with fine textural depth plus such an impressive depth of flavour. The finishing bitters have all but left the stage. This is such a beautiful wine. I’m ashamed not to be finishing the bottle tonight – but my doctor will (probably!) commend me for drinking only 2/3rds of the bottle! Simply beautiful tonight.

Rebuy – Yes

If it’s the only wine I drink this weekend – I would be more than happy!

