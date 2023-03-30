A couple of excellent – Nuits themed – articles…

30.3.2023billn

Each in the online ‘Drinks Business’ of the last couple of weeks and both by the same author:

1. Hospices de Nuits a barometer of ‘welcome’ cooling for high-end Burgundy prices

2. Grand cru for Les Saint-Georges?

There’s really nothing to add!

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest reports:

Translate »
Processing...
Thank you!Your subscription has been confirmed.You'll hear from us soon.
Join the Burgundy Report mailing list:
ErrorHere

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;