wines: week 5 2023

A couple more to add to the wines of the weekend:
2020 Alice & Olivier de Moor, Bourgogne Aligoté
A deep, vibrant nose – classic de Moor. In the mouth too a small bead of CO2 prickling the tongue and pushing the energy further. Concentrated but almost dynamic flavour. Persistent and delicious. Never cheap but again, classic de Moor.
Rebuy – Yes
2019 Raphael Chopin, Beaujolais Funambule
The no sulfur cuvée of declassified Beaujolais Villages
This is holding up very well – the nose still with fine purity. Deeply flavoured and accommodatingly textured this is in fine shape – pure, sweet and delicious – again – always with fine energy. Yum!
Rebuy – Yes