wines: week 5 2023

A couple more to add to the wines of the weekend:

2020 Alice & Olivier de Moor, Bourgogne Aligoté

A deep, vibrant nose – classic de Moor. In the mouth too a small bead of CO 2 prickling the tongue and pushing the energy further. Concentrated but almost dynamic flavour. Persistent and delicious. Never cheap but again, classic de Moor.

Rebuy – Yes

2019 Raphael Chopin, Beaujolais Funambule

The no sulfur cuvée of declassified Beaujolais Villages

This is holding up very well – the nose still with fine purity. Deeply flavoured and accommodatingly textured this is in fine shape – pure, sweet and delicious – again – always with fine energy. Yum!

Rebuy – Yes

