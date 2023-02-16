This week – plus some pics from Beaujolais

A successful week of typing at home – my 2021 Chablis report is done and will go online on Sunday, plus – I’m also shocked(!) – my first week of 2021 Beaujolais visits is also fully typed – all 22 visits!

But there are 60 more visits to complete in the next two weeks – so don’t expect that report to be online before the end of March – particularly as the first week of March sees a return to Chablis as I ‘only’ managed to visit 60 domaines in January!

Now I’m going to start pruning a tree in the garden – in the frost – brr! Of course, today is Thursday – which is my start to the weekend – so I must make a quick(?) visit to the cellar 😉

First, some week 1 (last week) mainly Beaujolais pics!

Last week in Chablis I take a picture of this vine each year 😉 Another vine Emblematic Régnié-Durette First week in Beaujolais Polyvalent Beaujolais cellar Post-tasting Beaujolais-style munching… Sunshine tasting Yum! Alos yes! Cool labels Yes! The foothills of the bald mountain – Chassagne Criots-Bâtard Catching up in Puligny…

