This week – plus some pics from Beaujolais

16.2.2023billn

A successful week of typing at home – my 2021 Chablis report is done and will go online on Sunday, plus – I’m also shocked(!) – my first week of 2021 Beaujolais visits is also fully typed – all 22 visits!

But there are 60 more visits to complete in the next two weeks – so don’t expect that report to be online before the end of March – particularly as the first week of March sees a return to Chablis as I ‘only’ managed to visit 60 domaines in January!

Now I’m going to start pruning a tree in the garden – in the frost – brr! Of course, today is Thursday – which is my start to the weekend – so I must make a quick(?) visit to the cellar 😉

First, some week 1 (last week) mainly Beaujolais pics!

Last week in Chablis
I take a picture of this vine each year 😉
Another vine
Emblematic
Régnié-Durette
First week in Beaujolais
Polyvalent Beaujolais cellar
Post-tasting Beaujolais-style munching…
Sunshine tasting
Yum!
Alos yes!
Cool labels
Yes!
The foothills of the bald mountain – Chassagne
Criots-Bâtard
Catching up in Puligny…

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest reports:

Translate »
Processing...
Thank you!Your subscription has been confirmed.You'll hear from us soon.
Join the Burgundy Report mailing list:
ErrorHere

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;