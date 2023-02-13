Chambolle-Musigny & Morey St.Denis for the Saint-Vincent Tournante 2024

News from the BIVB:
The 80th edition of the Saint-Vincent Tournante de Bourgogne will be shared between the villages of Chambolle-Musigny (where the very first Saint-Vincent Tournante took place in 1938) and Morey St.Denis (where the 1952 and 1973 editions took place), will organize the 2024 edition.
The Grand Master of the Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin announced, during the 79th edition of the Saint-Vincent Tournante de Couchey, the location of the next Saint-Vincent Tournante, at the end of the ‘ceremony of enthronement’ of old winegrowers.
Reckon I’ll have to be in MSD for this – have long wanted to be at a St Vincent Tournante. You going Bill ?