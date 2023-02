Very sad news last week – which I forgot to post on – but obviously remembered when out and about in Beaujolais this week.

This restaurant is now formally closed after the death of the proprietor/chef.

A place with the ambience of a truck-stop but also a place of pilgrimage for their plate of coq au vin rouge – a dish of which I’m sure I will never see the like again…

Thanks for the memories…

