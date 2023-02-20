2021 Chablis

20.2.2023billn

Asperions - Chablis 06 April 2021Online – Januray 2023’s Burgundy Report:

2021 Chablis
Nearly 60 domaines – and there are more visits to be made in a couple of weeks!
A summary of the vintage and its weather – plus, of course, the best domaines and the very best wines.
I hope that you will all enjoy it!

2021 Chablis – Out of adversity, the great and the good:
https://www.burgundy-report.com/burgundy-report-extra/01-2023/

There are also a few follow-up visits in Puligny-Montrachet and a report from November’s Roi Chambertin to keep you busy too 😉

