Online – Januray 2023’s Burgundy Report:

2021 Chablis

Nearly 60 domaines – and there are more visits to be made in a couple of weeks!

A summary of the vintage and its weather – plus, of course, the best domaines and the very best wines.

I hope that you will all enjoy it!

2021 Chablis – Out of adversity, the great and the good:

https://www.burgundy-report.com/burgundy-report-extra/01-2023/

There are also a few follow-up visits in Puligny-Montrachet and a report from November’s Roi Chambertin to keep you busy too 😉

Like this: Like Loading...