‘Sylvester’ wines…

Maison Henry, Crémant de Bourgogne

A producer near Chablis

Easy, pure delicious wine – exactly why I asked to buy some – lovely!

Rebuy – Yes

2012 Clotilde Davenne, Chablis 1er Montmains

Screw-cap!

There’s some aromatic development here – but airation cleans this up nicely – a nose of direction and minerality – not particularly of salinity. Direct and mineral in the mouth too – great texture and certainly plenty of concentration. The fruit slowly added some ripeness but this is a wine carved from rock – not the highest of energy but very impressive stuff. The last part of this bottle was even better on day 2 when it progressed from a ‘maybe’ to a ‘yes!’

Rebuy – Yes

1999 Marquis d’Angerville, Volnay 1er Clos des Ducs

This robust cork came out in one piece with a very satisfying ‘pop!’ But the cork didn’t smell very nice – a quick pour into a glass – awful, DNPIM! It was as corked as a very corked thing. Fortunately, I still had half an hour to prepare (temperature and opening) a replacement.

Rebuy – Not corked, obviously

2010 Nicolas Rossignol, Volnay 1er Les Caillerets

As always in this period for Nico – an unbranded cork.

A beautiful colour – not the pitch-dark of recent vintages but also not any over colours of age. A nose of decent width and still primary aromas – a nice invitation. In the mouth, this wine is broad over the palate and oh-so silky – just a beautiful texture. Red fruited but like the nose still a baby – the finish, today, a modest thing. Some fine parts to this wine but one that will be much more interesting in another 5+ years…

Rebuy – Maybe

PX from a 1927 Solera

Just a couple of glasses per year for me of this ‘engine oil’ – so lovely!

