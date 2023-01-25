offer of the day – 2021 l’Arlot

From my inbox – the same merchant as every year:
I offer the comparison with the previous prices (in brackets) of the 2020s, 2019s, 2018s, 2017s, 2016s, and 2015… and — signifies ‘not offered’
Domaine de l’Arlot 2021
Côte de Nuits Villages Clos du Chapeau 2021 75 cl 38.00 (—)
Nuits-Saint-Georges Mont des Oiseaux 1er Cru 75cl — (—, —, 69.50, 59.00, —, 59.00)* Swiss Francs
Nuits-Saint-Georges 1er Cru ‘Hors Ligne’ 75cl — (—, —, —, 79.00, —, —)
Nuits-Saint-Georges Clos de l’Arlot 1er Cru 2021 75cl 99.00 (98.00, 89.50, 88.00, 85.00 85.00, 79.00)
Nuits-Saint-Georges Clos Forêts St-Georges 1er Cru 2021 75cl 99.00 (98.00, 89.50, 88.00, 85.00 85.00, 79.00)
Nuits-Saint-Georges Clos Forêts St-Georges 1er Cru 2021 150cl 203.00 (201.00, 184.00, 181.00, 175.00, 175.00, —)
Vosne-Romanée Les Suchots 1er Cru 2021 75cl 189.00 (148.00, 135.00, 129.00, 119.00, 119.00, 109.00)
Vosne-Romanée Les Suchots 1er Cru 2021 150cl — (—, —, 263.00, —, —, —)
Romanée Saint Vivant Grand Cru 2021 75cl 695.00 (575.00, 498.00, —, —, 486.00, 445.00)
Nuits-Saint-Georges Clos de l’Arlot blanc 2021 75cl 109.00 (—)
Wow! Now that’s getting expensive in Vosne-Romanée – eh?
*Note that an additional 7.7% sales tax is also due, but the delivery cost is included…