Concours des Vins de Chablis – 2021 vintage…

As every year in mid-January – the Concours des Vins de Chablis was held over the weekend – this the 37th edition.

Following on from Guillaume Barion, last year, it was Jasper Morris who this year took the reigns as head of a jury that consisted of 71 tasters.

The task was a simple one – taste 259 wines and decide who should get a medal 🙂 It was the 2021s under the magnifying glass – except where they looked at the 2020s for the grand crus. Here (right) you can find the summary of the medalists released this morning – in French!

Enjoy!

Like this: Like Loading...