Concours des Vins de Chablis – 2021 vintage…

16.1.2023billn

Chablis-2021-PalmaresAs every year in mid-January – the Concours des Vins de Chablis was held over the weekend – this the 37th edition.

Following on from Guillaume Barion, last year, it was Jasper Morris who this year took the reigns as head of a jury that consisted of 71 tasters.

The task was a simple one – taste 259 wines and decide who should get a medal 🙂 It was the 2021s under the magnifying glass – except where they looked at the 2020s for the grand crus. Here (right) you can find the summary of the medalists released this morning – in French!

Enjoy!

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

There is one response to “Concours des Vins de Chablis – 2021 vintage…”

  1. David Lloyd16th January 2023 at 10:39 amPermalinkReply

    Amazing focus on style

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest reports:

Translate »
Processing...
Thank you!Your subscription has been confirmed.You'll hear from us soon.
Join the Burgundy Report mailing list:
ErrorHere

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;