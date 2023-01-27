Burgundy – more sellers than buyers?

27.1.2023

Well, if it’s really the case, no one can claim surprise.

Outside of a modest few domaines’ modest few wines, the only real value in greater Burgundy – in recent vintages – has come from outside of the Côte d’Or. I have never bought more from Chablis, Mâconnais and Beaujolais – but at the same time, so little from the Côte d’Or – not in 30 years of purchasing…

But ‘Wolf!‘ has been cried for many years – let’s wait and see if it’s really the wolf at the door – shall we?! I still don’t know anybody who can buy Richebourg if they want some!

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

There is one response to “Burgundy – more sellers than buyers?”

  Roelof Ligtmans27th January 2023 at 9:46 pm

    and why not mention the Côte Chalonnaise ? Stylistically close to the Côte de Beaune, wine prices are very much more reasonable than 10 kilometers further north …

