still popping the christmas corks…

Wines from yesterday – the holiday season progresses!

2018 Jean-René Nudant, Puligny-Montrachet 1er Les Folatières

Quite a deep colour – more so than the 2-day-old last glass of the 2012 Les Preuses – which was anyway dead! Depth and some concentration to this ripe, golden-fruit nose – a vibration of energy with some barrel too. Mouthfilling, supple with fine texture and quite some saline intensity. Impressive energy but, for me, not that drinkable today as there’s quite a bit of creme-brulee from the barrel. Of all the 2018s opened in the last days, this is the one that’s clearly being drunk too young. Whilst there’s clearly more oak on display than would be my preference, there will surely be more balance in 2-3 years – on the other hand, you have to balance that with taking a risk over the natural cork seal…

Rebuy – No

1999 Sylvain Cathiard, Romanée St.Vivant

The second from this domaine in the last days – but 10 years younger than the Suchots! Ooh – not a nose of power, but what beautiful clarity and energy – really beautiful fruit here with occasional flashes of floral perfume too – this is such a fine invitation. Direct, crystalline flavour – purity like the nose – but here’s a wine that’s only just getting going, broadening out over the palate. Architecturally structured but nothing that’s hard, just endlessly inviting. Grand wine and a wine that’s really far too easy to drink. Absolutely ready yet still with quite a young fruit profile, so no leftovers for day 2 here!

Rebuy – Yes

Like this: Like Loading...