a couple of wines – weekend 48 2022

2020 Beaune-Grandchamp, IGP Saint Marie la Blanche

The words ‘Burgundy’ or ‘Bourgogne’ are not allowed anywhere near the label!

They tell you that Melon de Bourgogne must be drunk young as it’s prone to age much faster than aligoté or chardonnay – but this wine, sealed with DIAM3 was fresh and pristine. The nose is attractive and slightly floral. In the mouth there’s a combination of attractive fruit and energy – the flavours clean and delicious – that floral of the nose haunting the tasty finishing flavours. Not better than a good aligoté but in itself a very tasty wine – yum!

Rebuy – Yes

2005 AF Gros, Vosne-Romanée Clos de la Fontaine

Now into the second half of this six-pack, bought en-primeur.

Lots of colour. A forward and powerful nose – dark and spiced – though possibly more of this spice comes from the barrel than from Vosne – darkly fruited too. In the mouth, the power of the nose is amplified – this is a wine of scale. The texture is good and there’s obviously still plenty of tannin supporting this wine but neither with grain nor astringency. The fruit is deep here but for drinkability today needs a little more energy and/or clarity. I’ll drink this no problem – but today a second glass is not invited – it’s still far from a wine of maturity. Today, I think I’ll take another glass of melon!

Rebuy – No

