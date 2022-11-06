weekend wines – week 44 2022



Three very easy winners this weekend!

2020 Thivin, Côte de Brouilly Clos Bertrand

A deep nose, a wide nose, of pure dark fruit. I like this shape, direct in style but with fine texture and depth to its pure fruit – delicious!

Rebuy – Yes

2017 Thibert, Pouilly-Vinzelles Les Longeays

Broad, properly fresh but still ripe yellow citrus – faintly waxy. Mouth-filling, with just a little fat to this but it’s another wine with a fine, silky, texture. A width of beautiful, pure, clinging on for life, ripe citrus for a finish. Certainly a little padding but, frankly, ultra-delicious wine that just hints of the minerality to come with a couple more years in the cellar.

Rebuy – Yes

2019 Dominique Gallois, Gevrey-Chambertin Vieilles-Vignes

Dark colour. A sweet core of dark fruited aroma, perfumed too. Mouth-filling, structural yet beautifully fluid despite a couple of mm of cushioning, indeed quite direct shaped. Juicy, long, silky, intense – slightly old-vine creamy in the finish. Fabulous.

Rebuy – Yes

