the foot-stabber’s guide

23.10.2022billn

Andrew Jefford: ‘Perhaps they think “drinkers like oak”. Really?’

I don’t find a lot to inspire me in most of the current glut of semi-regurgitated articles, but there’s not much to argue with here!

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

