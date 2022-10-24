Adieu – Hubert Lamy

I was sad to hear last week of the passing of Hubert Lamy, father of Olivier, and still with his name firmly fixed to the side of this irreproachable 18 hectare St.Aubin domaine. And doesn’t this photo of Hubert – shared by Olivier – show a strong resemblance between father and son!

Hubert passed away on October 14, 2022 – he was 79 years young.

Hubert had worked with his father, Jean, before creating in 1973 the domaine that’s so well-known today.

Hubert began with a focus on regional appellations and was one of the earliest domaines in St.Aubin to bottle their own wines. Expansion came in the 1990s and during this period Hubert and his domaine were equally energised by the arrival of his son, Olivier, who joined the domaine in 1995. I remember asking Olivier, around 2002, if he was considering changing the name of the domaine to ‘Olivier,’ he smiled and said “There’s really no reason for me to do that as it was my father who created what we have today…”

A service was held last Thursday at St.Aubin’s church. RIP Hubert…

