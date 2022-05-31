The Château du Clos de Vougeot proposes a new ‘offer’ for the summer month where they hope to combine (in their words) culture and gastronomy.

Their summer restaurant, La Table de Léonce, is offering lunch/winetastings where the diners can sample the cuisine of the château whilst discovering various (Burgundy!) wines.

Details:

A wine-tasting with 4 wines + lunch + visit: 75€ inclusive of tax

A wine-tasting with 6 wines + lunch + visit: 105€ including tax – this offer including 2 Grand Crus

A visit in the château plus lunch with a selection of fruit juices instead of wine (let’s call this the chauffeur’s option!): 55€ including tax

There’s also a children’s menu (under 17 years): 30€ including tax

And a vegetarian menu (with the chef’s choice of in-season ingredients) but this must be ordered 24 hours in advance

By reservation, private lunches are available on any day of the week, but for a minimum 18 guests:

latable@closdevougeot.info or +33 3 80 62 86 09

