The Château du Clos de Vougeot proposes a new ‘offer’ for the summer month where they hope to combine (in their words) culture and gastronomy.
Their summer restaurant, La Table de Léonce, is offering lunch/winetastings where the diners can sample the cuisine of the château whilst discovering various (Burgundy!) wines.
Details:
A wine-tasting with 4 wines + lunch + visit: 75€ inclusive of tax
A wine-tasting with 6 wines + lunch + visit: 105€ including tax – this offer including 2 Grand Crus
A visit in the château plus lunch with a selection of fruit juices instead of wine (let’s call this the chauffeur’s option!): 55€ including tax
There’s also a children’s menu (under 17 years): 30€ including tax
And a vegetarian menu (with the chef’s choice of in-season ingredients) but this must be ordered 24 hours in advance
By reservation, private lunches are available on any day of the week, but for a minimum 18 guests:
latable@closdevougeot.info or +33 3 80 62 86 09
Wish I was in Burgundy!
But chauffeur? My friend, who does not drink alcohol but happily drives us around Santa Barbara AVA, would prefer “driver”! 😉