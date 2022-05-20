Offer of the day – Domaine d’Eugénie 2018

20.5.2022billn

From my usual Swiss source:

In brackets, you will see the prices of the 2017s and, as usual, — means not offered

Domaine d’Eugénie 2018:
Vosne-Romanée 2018 75cl 79.00 (75.00)* (Swiss Francs)
Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru Aux Brûlées 2018 75cl — (188.00)

Clos Vougeot 2018 75cl 359.00 (349.00)
Echézeaux 2018 75cl 359.00 (349.00)

Meursault 1er Cru Poruzots 2018 75cl 148.00 (—)

The price you see is ‘delivered’ but ex 7.7% Swiss purchase tax. It seems that 80-. is becoming common-place for even a villages wine these days – yet all the domaines are sold-out and their 2021s are fully reserved – which doubtless leaves them asking themselves ‘Why did we price so low?!‘ …

