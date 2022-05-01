offer of the day – Angerville 2020

The prices from my usual merchant in Switzerland:
Domaine Marquis d’Angerville 2020 (in brackets the prices of the 2019s, 2018s and then the 2016s – I never saw 2017s…)
Volnay 1er Cru 2020 75cl 85.00 (79.00, 75.00, —)* (Swiss Francs)
Volnay Fremiet 1er Cru 2020 75cl 115.00 (105.00, 105.00, 105.00)
Volnay Champans 1er Cru 2020 75cl 149.00 (129.00, 129.00, 129.00)
Volnay Clos des Ducs 1er Cru 2020 75cl 248.00 (215.00, 198.00, —)
These 2020s are available for delivery only at the end of this year. The price you see is ‘delivered’ but ex 7.7% Swiss purchase tax. That’s a jump!