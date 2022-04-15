offer of the day – william fevre 2020

From my usual Swiss importer source. The prices of the 2019s, 2018s, 2017s, 2016s and 2015s from previous years are in brackets for you to compare (— means not offered).
DOMAINE WILLIAM FEVRE CHABLIS 2020
CHABLIS Village 75cl 24.00 (—, 22.00, 22.00, 22.00, 19.00) Swiss Francs*
PREMIERS CRUS
CHABLIS Vaillons 75cl 42.00 (39.50, —)
CHABLIS Montmains 75cl 42.00 (—)
CHABLIS Montée de Tonnerre 75cl 54.00 (49.50, 48.00, 48.00, 45.00, 42.00)
GRANDS CRUS
CHABLIS Preuses 75cl 79.50 (79.50, 78.00, 78.00, 75.00, 65.00)
CHABLIS Preuses 150cl — (—, 161.00, —)
CHABLIS Bougros Côtes de Bouquerots 75cl 84.00 (84.00, 79.00, 79.50, 79.00, 65.00)
CHABLIS Les Clos 75cl 105.00 (98.00, 94.00, 89.00, 89.00, 75.00)
CHABLIS Les Clos 150cl 225.00 (211.00, 193.00, —)
The first two grand crus holding (price) station – but not the Clos! Considering that 2020 at all the Chablis domaines is sold out, and that most of the (short-vintage) 2021s are already reserved, these prices seem to exhibit quite some restraint!
*The prices are ‘delivered’ but will attract another 7.7% Swiss purchase tax.