largely, weekend wines – week 14 2022…

Travelling in Burgundy this week – but to places such as southern Beaujolais, Châteauneuf, Château Commarin, Flavigny and others – rather than domaine visits – but there will be some images posted over the weekend. Also, a week, largely, away from the keyboard – but there have still been some wines:

As you may note from one of the images, an important birthday for one of us – the other of us has the same milestone in a few more months!

2008 Marc Roy, Gevrey-Chambertin, Clos Prieur

The colour shows plenty of maturity – the nose likewise – but the aromas are of attractive sous-bois and none of the occasional herbacity of this vintage – it’s a fine invitation. In the mouth – yes – nothing acidic or strident about this 2008; here we have a roundness of fine flavour, modestly cushioned. Delicious, beautifully packaged wine – indeed, almost a voluptuous wine – yet completely balanced. Blind, I think I may have been guessing a 2006!

Rebuy – Yes!

2019 Les Pinot Blacks, Irancy

Subscribers will have known for a long time that I really rate this wine. It’s very early to say, but this is, by some distance, the greatest young Irancy that I ever tasted. I’m sure that it has the change to be the greatest oldest too – but time is not on my side to confirm that 🙂 Made in, perfectly judged, whole-cluster style – Bravo.

Rebuy – Yes

2020 Bessin-Tremblay, Chablis 1er Montmains

Note the label-change (from Jean-Claude Bessin) for this vintage.

In a vintage with many problem wines from the region, here is an assuredly great wine – fabulous stuff! Bravo again!

rebuy – Yes

1962 Servin, Chablis 1er Montée de Tonnerre

I worry; the cork – although it comes out in one piece – doesn’t smell at all nice. But I pour a sample to better appraise.

Plenty of colour but still properly golden – despite my worries, the smell is very nice, the wine is clearly fine. Growing with lanolin, creamy notes then beeswax and slowly honey too. In the mouth ripe lemon, a suggestion of oxidative style but no real oxidation. Lovely acidity and a generosity of middle and finishing flavour. Great old wine – blind (or blond suggests google), I wouldn’t for a moment think ‚Chablis‘ but bravo – clearly a rare treat! Not just stable for the 2 hours we take to drink all of it – it grows larger and more interesting in every direction!

Rebuy – No Chance!

2017 Louis Latour, Chevalier-Montrachet Les Demoiselles

The ‘backup’ birthday wine!

Here’s a fine and incisive nose – impressively floral perfumed too – not just acacia but almost a faint lilac too. In the mouth the first impression is also incisive and mineral – the texture more impressive than the Chablis. Slowly an extra barrel-derived cushioning becomes apparent too. This is a wine that’s clearly being drunk a little on the young side – but what clarity and purity despite the padded cushioning of the barrels. Clearly a great wine – which in an ideal world I might start to drink in another 3 to 5 years when the oak is less visible.

Rebuy – Yes

Like this: Like Loading...