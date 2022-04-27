You have to hand it to Jon Wyand, winner of the 2022 Errazuriz wine-photographer of the year competition. Or more correctly the “PinkLady®Food Photographer of the Year – category Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year” – I hope it’s a big trophy to fit all that in, and his name!
But seriously, Jon is just so consistent. He has an eye for possibilities with his camera that I can only applaud. I love both his still lives and the ease of his subjects in his portraits – his winning shot this year is a combination of both – captioned by the BBC as ‘Winter prunings gathered in the vineyards of Corton Hill in Burgundy’ it is a photo taken by Jon before 8am in December, in Bressandes…
You can find the wider BBC report here.
There is one response to “And the winner is? Yes, it’s Jon Wyand, again…”
Totally agree Bill, saw this brilliant, fantastic photo yesterday on a Drinks Business email. So wish I could emulate but fat chance ! I’ve watched workers doing similar on the hill but never saw/considered such a photo possibility. I was only thinking the other day I must revisit Jon’s superb book, ‘Une Annee en Corton – full of similar great photos & more. In fact I’m going to get it out now !