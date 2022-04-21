2020 Beaujolais Report – online…

68 domaines visited in February – all the reports plus my summation are now online. There are also another 14 from Beaujolais which will come in the March Report.

As of the end of February, that’s the wines and thoughts of over 290 domaines that have been published since beginning my tour of Burgundy’s 2020 vintage – and you can be sure that I didn’t stop in March!

One or two domaines, during bottling for instance, are preferring (already!) to show their 2021s – but for now, they remain rare – the normal changeover to the new vintage comes around July. I’ve another 43 domaines already visited so will easily pass 350 domaines before the 21s start to dominate.

Anyway, enjoy the 2020 Beaujolais Report – there is much to enjoy in this vintage, despite higher than average alcohols…

