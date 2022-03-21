Well-done to the Saint Vincent…

After 4 years of preparation, multiple adaptations for health requirements, and despite the economic and geopolitical context, the collective effort of organisers from Blagny, Corpeau & Puligny-Montrachet delivered a great 78th Saint-Vincent Tournante. Given the later than intended start, it also seems that these guests enjoyed better weather than anyone can remember. The organisers have announced that they had welcomed around 50,000 visitors, including 17,000 tasters. Bravo!
As announced by the Grand Master of the Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin: ‘See you for the 79th Saint-Vincent Tournate in 2023 in Couchey!‘
C'est l'heure du déjeuner pour de nombreux visiteurs, sous un beau ciel bleu. Pour autant, les caveaux ne désemplissent pas ! 🍷 pic.twitter.com/Sruqw990CP
— Le Bien Public 🗞️ (@Lebienpublic) March 19, 2022