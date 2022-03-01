weekend stuff – week 9 (already!) 2022

A north and south Burgundy hommage this weekend.

2019 Gautheron, Chablis Emeraude

The house wine of 2021 – and this might actually be the last of these 2 six-packs. Delicious wine as for many other tasting notes.

Rebuy – Yes

2018 Alain Geoffroy, Chablis 1er Beauroy

Directly this is a wine that’s showing its silky minerality more in both the aromas and flavours. A little less energy and certainly not the ‘fleshiness’ of the last wine – but more taut and classic. Delicious and always a bargain!

Rebuy – Yes

2021 M&C Lapierre, Le Beaujolais

I obviously had a sub-optimal tasting day when at the domaine a couple of weeks ago, when I decided to buy a 6-pack of this. Today, despite great texture and delicious fruit, there’s a pyrazine note that pervades much. I can still drink it – and even enjoyed that last glasses on days 2 and 3 – but I wouldn’t normally buy with this herbacity.

Rebuy – No

2019 Château Bellevue, Morgon Côte du Py

A little tighter and less effervescent than last year, but what a great wine still! A certain direct style – structural but not hard – as any great Morgon. A great wine for the price

Rebuy – Yes

Like this: Like Loading...