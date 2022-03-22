some weekend wines – week 11 2022

We were really treated by three out of the four wines this weekend!

2020 Jacques Picq et ses Enfants, Chablis

We needed a little white wine for the risotto – but why not some glasses to drink too? It turned out that this wine emphasised my worries about the green-meanies in 2020 Chablis: More than 10% of all the wines that I tasted in January were green or showing direct pyrazine – but this was lovely – in January. Well, not today – it’s good but there are clear notes of pyrazine where I didn’t see them before. I’m back in Chablis the first week of April – and you can be sure that I’ll be extra attentive!

Rebuy – No

2019 Verret, Saint-Bris Veaupiary

Great nose, delicious flavour – what a super wine – Bravo!

Rebuy – Yes

2005 Ponsot, Bourgogne Cuvée du Pinson

The corked stained 90% of the way through – looks like good timing to drink this one! The last pour was full of muddy rubble and less bright

Lots of colour – and not a markedly mature colour either. A super nose – really inviting and open – hard to believe (blind) that it’s a more than 15-year-old Bourgogne. The first few sips show a lot of acidity – almost a sour style to the wine – but with food all was fine. Layers of flavour and tons of complexity. A simply great Bourgogne! Bravo!

Rebuy – Yes

1996 Guy Castagnier, Clos de La Roche

I was down to my last couple of 1996s from here – there remains only some Bonnes-Mares, I think…

A modest medium colour – but not much browning. Yes! What a great nose! Complex, still with fruit and a large wave of pure floral perfume – great! In the mouth, melting, perfumed flavour – oh-so complex and beautifully balanced. People talk of the 1996 acidity – but here the acidity is much less obvious than for the 2005 Ponsot. Long – with such an airy, delicate and complex persona – Jérôme’s father also made great wine! This was probably the best wine I’ve had at home this year, so far…

Rebuy – Yes

Like this: Like Loading...