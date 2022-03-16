Out and about in (greater!) Burgundy this week

Beaujolais cherry blossom...
Cherry blossom in Villefranche(SS) today…

Of-course, the town centre of Villefranche-sur-Saône is a little warmer than the surrounding countryside, but here, the cherry blossom is in full song!

I have a mix of locations – Beaune and the Beaujolais – but only one visit in the (Hautes) Côtes this week – I’m mainly catching up on those domaines that had to cancel, or didn’t fit on my 3-week schedule from February. I have to give an honourable mention to the super 2018 Aligoté from the last vintage chez Alex Gambal – it was so delicious – which reminded me that the purchasers of Alex’s business (JC Boisset) still had some stock of his wines from the last vintages – now they have 5 cases fewer 🙂

And the rest? – well, there’s a new ‘pizzeria’ in Beaune where I can highly recommend ‘mama’s lasagne!’ and then there was the Sahara rain that engulfed everywhere Monday and into Tuesday. Reports are that there will be a sandy reprise at the weekend too when I will be back in Switzerland – but the question remains – to jetwash or not to jetwash – it will probably rain in Switzerland too…

No St.Vincent, no Hospices de Nuits, no Grands Jours for me in the next days – too many people in small spaces…

Cheers!

Beaune market!
1 Gambal
Many Gambals!
But in a dirty car
Mama’s lasagne!
1981 Pouilly-Fuisé – the best white I’ve put in my mouth this year!
A new name
Another new name
Paté en croute – 2nd day in a row!

