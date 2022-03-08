offer of the day – Dugat-Py 2020

From my usual Swiss merchant with, where offered, the price of their 2019s in brackets, also from the same merchant, last year:

Domaine Dugat-Py 2020
Monthelie Très Vieilles-Vignes 75cl 89.00* Swiss Francs

Beaune 1er Cru Clos des Avaux Vieilles-Vignes 75cl 119.00
Beaune 1er Cru Les Grèves Très Vieilles-Vignes 75cl 198.00

Pommard VV la Levrière 75cl 149.00 (139.00)
Pommard Les Vaumuriens Hauts Très Vieilles-Vignes 75cl 168.00

Gevrey-Chambertin Vieilles-Vignes 75cl 119.00 (99.00)
Gevrey-Chambertin Cuvée Coeur du Roy Vieilles-Vignes 75cl 159.00 (149.00)
Gevrey-Chambertin Les Evocelles 75cl 188.00 (149.00)
Gevrey-Chambertin Les Corbeaux 1er Cru 75cl 315.00 (265.00)
Gevrey-Chambertin Champeaux 1er Cru 75cl 355.00 (265.00)
Gevrey-Chambertin Petite Chapelle 1er Cru 75cl 355.00 (265.00)

Charmes-Chambertin Grand Cru 75cl 545.00 (475.00)
Mazoyères-Chambertin Grand Cru 75cl 599.00
Mazis-Chambertin Grand Cru 75cl 850.00

*As usual, these are delivered prices but without the Swiss purchase tax of 7.7%. And, as the old saying goes, if you need to ask the price…!

