offer of the day – marc morey 2020

18.3.2022billn

From my local, Swiss merchant – in the brackets, you will find the prices of the 2019s from last year and — indicates ‘not offered.’

That’s about the smallest increase(s) I’ve seen for this vintage!

Domaine Marc Morey 2020

Saint-Aubin Charmois 1er Cru 2020 75cl 49.00 (48.00)* (Swiss Francs)

Chassagne-Montrachet 2020 75cl 59.00 (59.00)
Chassagne-Montrachet Morgeot 1er Cru 2020 75cl 78.00 (72.00)
Chassagne-Montrachet Les Vergers 1er Cru 2020 75cl 78.00 (74.00)
Chassagne-Montrachet En Virondot 1er Cru 2020 37.5cl 46.00 (47.00)
Chassagne-Montrachet En Virondot 1er Cru 2020 75cl 88.00 (88.00)
Chassagne-Montrachet En Virondot 1er Cru 2020 150cl 181.00 (—)
Chassagne-Montrachet Caillerets 1er Cru 2020 75cl 94.00 (92.00)

Puligny-Montrachet 1er Cru 2020 75cl 139.00 (—)

*Prices delivered, but without the 7.7% Swiss purchase tax…

Burgundy Report

