offer of the day – marc morey 2020

From my local, Swiss merchant – in the brackets, you will find the prices of the 2019s from last year and — indicates ‘not offered.’
That’s about the smallest increase(s) I’ve seen for this vintage!
Domaine Marc Morey 2020
Saint-Aubin Charmois 1er Cru 2020 75cl 49.00 (48.00)* (Swiss Francs)
Chassagne-Montrachet 2020 75cl 59.00 (59.00)
Chassagne-Montrachet Morgeot 1er Cru 2020 75cl 78.00 (72.00)
Chassagne-Montrachet Les Vergers 1er Cru 2020 75cl 78.00 (74.00)
Chassagne-Montrachet En Virondot 1er Cru 2020 37.5cl 46.00 (47.00)
Chassagne-Montrachet En Virondot 1er Cru 2020 75cl 88.00 (88.00)
Chassagne-Montrachet En Virondot 1er Cru 2020 150cl 181.00 (—)
Chassagne-Montrachet Caillerets 1er Cru 2020 75cl 94.00 (92.00)
Puligny-Montrachet 1er Cru 2020 75cl 139.00 (—)
*Prices delivered, but without the 7.7% Swiss purchase tax…