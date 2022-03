It looks like this domaine have a lot of investments to recoup!

You can see the prices from my usual Swiss merchant with 2019, 2018, 2017 & 2016 pricing in the brackets!

— indicates not offered.

Domaine Clos des Lambrays:

Clos des Lambrays 2020 75cl 500.00 (445.00, 258.00, 238.00, 225.00) * (Swiss Francs)

Clos des Lambrays 2020 150cl 1,030.00 (910.00 (536.00, 481.00, —)

The price you see is ‘delivered’ but ex 7.7% Swiss purchase tax.

Ah, the relentless, inexorable price-rise!

