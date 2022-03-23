offer of the day – Christophe Perrot-Minot 2019…

Once more, just to give you that fuzzy and warm feeling that you could buy these – if you really wanted!

As usual, the prices are delivered in Switzerland – but here, include purchase tax. Note that these are special introductory prices – the price goes up at the end of the offer 🙂 In the brackets – 2018, then 2017 & 2016 prices and — indicates not offered:

VINS ROUGES

Bourgogne Gravières des Chaponnières 2019 75cl 52.65* (—) (*Swiss Francs)

Gevrey-Chambertin Justice des Seuvrées 2019 75cl 171.00 (117.00, 120.60, 94.50)

Morey Saint-Denis En la Rue de Vergy 2019 75 cl 171.00 (—)

Nuits St-Georges 1er ‘Les Murgers des Cras’ 2019 75cl 171.00 (117.00, 120.60, 100.80)

Vosne-Romanée Ormes des Chalendins 2019 75cl 189.00 (135.00, 138.60, —)

Chambolle-Musigny Orveaux des Bussières 2019 75cl 220.50 (135.00, 138.60, —)

Vosne-Romanée Les Champs Perdrix Vieilles Vignes 2019 75cl 240.00 (170.00, 156.60, 128.70)

Morey Saint-Denis 1er Cru La Riotte Vieilles Vignes 2019 75cl 265.00 (171,00, 174.60, 163.80)

Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru Les Beaux Monts Vieilles Vignes 2019 75cl 395.00 (240.00, 249.00, 193.50)

Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru Les Fuées 660.00 (—) 2019 75cl

Chambolle-Musigny Combe d’Orveau 1er Cru “Ultra” Vieilles-Vignes 2019 75cl 660.00 (375.00, 389.00, —)

Nuits Saint-Georges 1er Cru La Richemone “Ultra” Vieilles Vignes 2019 75cl 594.00 (337.50, 389.00, 385.00)

Chapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru Vieilles Vignes 2019 75cl 679.50 (425.00, 444.00, 420.00)

Charmes-Chambertin Grand Cru Vieilles Vignes 2019 75cl 679.50 (382.50, 444.00, 420.00)

Mazoyères-Chambertin Grand Cru Vieilles Vignes 2019 75cl 679.50 (382.50, 444.00, 420.00)

There are 3 more grand crus; Griotte, Bèze & Chambertin but all are ‘price on application.’ These increases are anyway as ‘punchy’ as I have seen from anyone and given that Christophe puts his wines on the market later than most others, then he’s benefitting from the price increases of the 2020s (and then some!) already with his 2019s!

*As noted, these are delivered prices, but this email offer is discounted – whatever is sold from their normal catalogue is at a higher price – typically about 10% more…

