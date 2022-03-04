offer of the day – 2020 l’Arlot

From my inbox – the same merchant as every year:
I offer the comparison with the previous prices (in brackets) of the 2019s, 2018s, 2017s, 2016s, and 2015… and — signifies ‘not offered’

Domaine de l’Arlot 2020

Nuits-Saint-Georges Mont des Oiseaux 1er Cru 75cl — (—, 69.50, 59.00, —, 59.00)* Swiss Francs
Nuits-Saint-Georges 1er Cru ‘Hors Ligne’ 75cl — (—, —, 79.00, —, —)
Nuits-Saint-Georges Clos de l’Arlot 1er Cru 2020 75cl 98.00 (89.50, 88.00, 85.00 85.00, 79.00)
Nuits-Saint-Georges Clos Forêts St-Georges 1er Cru 2020 75cl 98.00 (89.50, 88.00, 85.00 85.00, 79.00)
Nuits-Saint-Georges Clos Forêts St-Georges 1er Cru 2020 150cl 201.00 (184.00, 181.00, 175.00, 175.00, —)
Vosne-Romanée Les Suchots 1er Cru 2020 75cl 148.00 (135.00, 129.00, 119.00, 119.00, 109.00)
Vosne-Romanée Les Suchots 1er Cru 2020 150cl — (—, 263.00, —, —, —)
Romanée Saint Vivant Grand Cru 2020 75cl 575.00 (498.00, —, —, 486.00, 445.00)

Another year with a more compact offering of the domaine’s wines. The price of these wines has generally, very modestly, crept up – but the increase is more overt for the 2020s.
*Note that an additional 7.7% sales tax is also due, but the delivery cost is included…

