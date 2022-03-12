next weekend’s saint-vincent…

12.3.2022billn

Pulignacious-Montrachet, Corpeau-Montrachet and Blagny-Montrachet are slowly bracing themselves for next week’s, long-delayed, Tournante Saint Vincent 2021.

Already the difference between Friday and Saturday was obvious in Puligny with more ‘decorations’ visible.

Today, we lunched at Auberge du Vieux Vigneron in Corpeau and so could extract a few stats from Jean Charles Fagot:

  • There are 35,000 tickets sold – so these people get access to the special cuvée of the St.Vincent, amongst other things. But if the weather is kind, they are hoping for more than 80,000 visitors!
  • To assuage the thirst of these 35k ticket-holders wait 17,000 bottles of the St.Vincent cuvées…
  • And just to make sure that your olfactory senses are fully functional you may, from some distance, note Jean Charles’ two stalls selling snails. He’s anticipating selling 3,000 dozen of them! – I asked how much garlic that would require – and he just laughed…

Enjoy if you are going! – www.saint-vincent-tournante-2021.com

Puligny
Puligny
Puligny
Puligny
Corpeau
Puligny
Puligny
Blagny
Blagny

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest reports:

Translate »
Processing...
Thank you!Your subscription has been confirmed.You'll hear from us soon.
Join the Burgundy Report mailing list:
ErrorHere

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;