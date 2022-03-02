a nz pinot…

I have long bored anyone who would listen, and for a number of years, that NZ pinot is the closest thing to burgundy. My reasoning was that the acidity (hence the energy) was the closest. They can still be pretty ripe – like this one – but they can also be damn delicious too! So by way of a change…

2009 Carrick, Excelsior Central Otago Pinot Noir

I worked a couple of vintages in Beaune with someone who also worked here – I even visited the winery in ~2012. This was their top cuvée and used a screw-cap seal.

Not a very deep colour – even a little browning. Ooh – what a directly funky, sous-bois nose, and of attractively sweet, leafy maturity too. A beauty in the mouth to start but as the wine warmed I was definitely noticing the 14% (stated) alcohol. Still, deliciously flavoured. I have a few more and other vintages – maybe later this year…

Rebuy – Yes

Normal service will be resumed – but tomorrow – today, there’s still half of this to finish…

Like this: Like Loading...